PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow) for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.

The prime minister will also address a ceremony of Insaf Doctors Forum at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex in Lahore. He will preside over a meeting pertaining to health cards at the Governor House.

Earlier on October 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Sehat Sahulat Program will be extended to the entire Punjab province on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the prime minister had said that health facilities on the pattern of KP will be launched in Punjab and health cards would be given to all poor residents of the Punjab province.

PM had said that he will launch the program next week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, was a priority of the government.

