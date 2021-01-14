PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Friday (today) for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.

CM Usman Buzdar will brief the prime minister about the provincial matters. The prime minister will also chair a meeting pertaining to universal health coverage plan. He will also inaugurate “inspector-less regime” program to facilitate the industries and factories.

Read More: PM Imran inaugurates new airline AirSial in Sialkot

Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a new private airline, AirSial, in Sialkot that day.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the premier’s special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, adviser on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood and others, he had cut the ribbon to launch the airline.

With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister had met the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Program.

