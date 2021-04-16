PM Imran Khan promises to uplift people of Sindh

SUKKUR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday (today) inaugurated Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

The premier along with the members of the federal cabinet namely Sania Nishtar, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Usman Dar and others reached Sukkur on a day-long visit.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan expressed his pleasure over visiting interior Sindh. Was fighting the biggest mafias in Punjab and could not focus on Sindh, he added.

The premier said he visited all over the country and saw massive poverty, especially in interior Sindh and Balochistan.

“Have seen people of interior Sindh living in tough circumstances.” Influential in the province are suppressing the rights of the poor. PM Khan promised to uplift the people of Sindh and their living standards.

On Kamyab Jawan Programme, the premier said his government will help youth, in setting up their own businesses.

He said lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak brought more poverty in Pakistan. PTI government launched Ehsaas Programme to help the poor and needy families.

Read more: PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAW) scholarship program

Commenting on issues of Bundal Island, PM Imran Khan said he is unable to understand why the Sindh government backed off from the development of Bundal Island despite issuing NOC.

Investors were ready to invest around Rs40bn for the development of the island, but the Sindh government cancelled the project.

As per schedule, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s local leaders.

In the evening, PM Imran Khan will attend a fundraising Iftar dinner organized by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi. The premier will announce Rs446 billion development package for Sindh.

He will also review the progress on the federally-funded projects in Sindh. After a short stay at the Governor House in Karachi, the premier will leave for Islamabad.

Comments

comments