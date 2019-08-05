PM Imran Khan gives go-ahead to water project for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday approved a proposed project presented by the Water Resources Minister and chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to resolve the water issues of Sindh province including Karachi.

The prime minister gave his nod while chairing a meeting on the water resources and issues in the country.

Water resources minister Faisal Vawda apprised the prime minister about the water resources of the country, especially the issues faced by Karachi and the Sindh province.

The chairman WAPDA briefed the prime minister about the proposed project to resolve the water issues in Sindh province.

The minister observed that the project would change the fate of the province and the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated efforts of the minister and chairman WAPDA for presenting an effective and comprehensive project for the resolution of water issues in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzamil Hussain and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

