PM Imran Khan wears black armband to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wore a black armband entitled #IamKashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who suffered 75th consecutive day of lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

PM Khan has tied the band on his right arm as a gesture of solidarity with eight million Kashmiris, who were being denied basic human rights including access to food, medical and communication facilities.

On PM Khan’s directive, the government officials and people from different walks of life, wore the similar black armbands to highlight the continued Indian atrocities in IOJK.

President Arif Alvi and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also wore a #IamKashmir armband to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The premier in a tweet said that Indian premier Narendra Modi was ‘riding a tiger’, thus finding no way to get off, as he continued the siege of Kashmiris with 900 thousand troops.

Quoting a proverb ‘He who rides a tiger, is afraid to dismount’, the prime minister, said Modi was fearful of a bloodbath after lifting of the curfew.

“As the world watches the worst violation of human rights in IOJK, Modi is now fearful, because he knows the moment the siege is lifted, there will be a bloodbath – which would be the only way to subdue the Kashmiri people,” said the prime minister.

“You don’t need 900k troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorize eight million Kashmiri people,” he said.

