Wheat, sugar imported to overcome shortage, PM Imran Khan briefed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review prices of sugar and wheat in the country where he was briefed that both the commodities have been imported to maintain balance in the prices, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a briefing to the meeting on the current situation, Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan said that the country plans to import 1.5 million metric tonnes of wheat and currently 400,000 metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the country while the remaining would be brought within the next month.

“Besides private investors, we are also importing wheat through government to government agreements,” he said.

The chairman said that sugar was also imported in the country and they are ensuring that a balance is created between the demand and supply of the commodity in the local market.

Chief secretary Punjab said that the sugar mills have been strictly conveyed to start crushing by November 15 and a Rs 50,00 fine on the mills per day would be imposed for delaying the crushing process.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that sugar and wheat are among the basic commodities used by the masses and their availability on low rates should be ensured.

The prime minister directed the officials to continuously update him over the matter and ensure availability of wheat stocks keeping in view its massive utilization across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already instructed strict adherence to a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on the act of wheat and sugar hoarding in June this year.

Prime minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting said that the government’s primary task was to ensure a copious amount of easily accessible wheat is available in the market along with ensuring that the price of wheat and flour remained under control.

