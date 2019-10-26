ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, PM wrote: “Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali.”

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2019

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Happy Diwali to Hindu Community in Pakistan and across the world…. hope as per true teachings of Ramayan Humanity ll prevail, extremism ll be rejected and fascism in #Kashmir and whole of India ll die its own death.”

Happy Diwali to Hindu Community in Pakistan and across the world…. hope as per true teachings of Ramayan Humanity ll prevail, extremism ll be rejected and fascism in #Kashmir and whole of India ll die its own death https://t.co/VsR2q4rsWe — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 26, 2019

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Diwali celebrations last for five days.

Comments

comments