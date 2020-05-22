I thank world leaders for reaching out to codole over tragic air crash: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the world leaders for reaching out to colole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, in his Twitter message, said that the people of Pakistan value the support and solidarity in the hour of grief after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crash-landed in Karachi earlier in the day.

I thank world leaders for reaching out to condole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives. The people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan expressed shock and sadness over the loss of precious lives in the incident and ordered the authorities to speed up rescue efforts.

“Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now,” he said, ordering an immediate inquiry into the crash.

At least 66 passengers lost their lives in the plane crash incident while the number of casualties is feared to be increased as the aircraft hit a densely populated residential area of Karachi.

On the plane crash site, the officials of rescue teams and Pakistani armed forces have continued rescue activities.

Engineers and medical staff members are also present at the locality to assist the rescue workers for removing the debris. The security officials are also taking help sniffer dogs for spotting the people held under the debris of plane and the residential buildings.

