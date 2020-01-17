PM Imran Khan writes to Shehbaz Sharif over ECP Chief’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday wrote to the leader of the opposition in the parliament, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister has suggested three names for the office of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office and has sought formal approval on one of them from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif.

The names suggested for the coveted post by PM Imran Khan have been revealed as, Jamil Ahmed, Fazl Abbas, Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Earlier in the day, The parliamentary committee made some progress during a meeting to discuss names for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), citing sources.

Sources said the federal government and opposition are likely to reach a consensus on the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of chief election commissioner (CEC).

It emerged that both sides have agreed on the names recommended for the vacant seats of ECP’s Sindh and Balochistan chapters, however, the name of CEC was undecided as the names of Babar Yaqoob and Fateh Muhammad were not withdrawn.

