ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Monday that more than 739,000 youth have registered themselves for the Corona Relief Tigers Force thus far.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar submitted the latest report on registration of the force to the premier, stating most of the youth signing up to the volunteer force hailed from Punjab with 494,000 people registering for the cause from the province.

1) وزیراعظم عمران خان سے معاون خصوصی عثمان ڈار کی ملاقات کورونا ریلیف ٹائیگر فورس کے آپریشنل معاملات پر مشاورت وزیراعظم عمران خان کو ٹائیگر فورس کی تازہ ترین رپورٹ پیش کر دی گئی وزیراعظم کا رپورٹ پر اظہار اطمینان,فورس کو صوبائی سطح پر فوری متحرک کرنے کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/4NihHg2r0a — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

Whereas, a total of 111,000 people from Sindh registered for the tiger force, 102,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 10,000 from Balochistan, 10,000 from Islamabad, and 8,000 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistani nation always exhibits unity in a difficult time: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan lauded the youth’s zeal saying he knew for sure that the youngsters would exhibit national spirit in hard times such as these. He directed the SAPM to mobilise the youth at provincial and district levels at the earliest.

He further instructed Usman Dar to keep him posted on the latest figures about the relief force registration.

Read More: PM announces relief package, youth force, public fund to fight COVID-19

Comments

comments