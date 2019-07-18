LAHORE: Prime Minster of Pakistan Imran Khan arrived in Lahore today (Thursday) on his scheduled visit and met Chief Minister Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar to discuss pivotal matters, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister was briefed on development projects underway in the province by the Chief Minister and was also apprised with the performance of provincial ministers.

As per details, the premier will hold a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as well.

The sources privy to the matter said PM Khan and Usman Buzdar’s one on one meeting is also expected after the briefing.

In his last visit, the prime minister chaired a consultative meeting of the PTI’s elected representatives of Punjab and got a briefing on the development program.

Sources also revealed that the Prime Minister will also meet the businessmen and traders of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce (LCC) in the visit while also surveying development and relief works in Lahore after a spell of monsoon rains.

Khan would also survey the Industries of the city while chairing a meeting pertaining to Agriculture, Healthcare and other basic amenities, the provision of which is the state and the province’s responsibility.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Naya Pakistan Housing Program’s registration scheme in Islamabad had said that 10,000 housing units will be allocated to low-income families through balloting in Islamabad. He said that the housing units will be built within a short span of one and half year.

He had said that over 10 million people wanted to build their own houses but due to poverty, they were unable to fulfill their dreams.

He had said that the housing sector in Pakistan lagged behind the regional countries due to lack of mortgage facilities to people by banks. The prime minister said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government introduced a housing project for the poor.

