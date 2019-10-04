PM Imran Khan’s Skardu trip called off due to inclement weather: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to Skardu has been postponed, sources revealed on Friday, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aviator was not given clearance to make the trip to Skardu due to inclement weather.

The Prime Minister is now set to preside over a party meeting in Islamabad.

The premier was set to visit Skardu today where he was scheduled to address a public gathering and also inaugurate a 250-bed hospital.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, reached Skardu prior to review the arrangements for the premier’s visit.

Addressing the gathering in Skardu, Gandapur apprised the attendees of the reason for the Prime Minister being a no-show.

He expressed firm resolve to help improve the standard of living of the people of Skardu and make provision of basic amenities a must.

