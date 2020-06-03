PM Imran lauds sacrifices, tireless efforts of ISI   

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and received a detailed briefing on complex regional and domestic challenges and Pakistan efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan paid rich tribute to the services of country’s premier spy agency and lauded its sacrifices and tireless efforts.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said, “No effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty.

Earlier, upon arrival at the headquarters, ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the prime minister.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM Dr. Moeed Yousuf were along with the prime minister during the visit.

Earlier on May 6, Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Faiz Hamid had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in the capital.

Matters pertaining to national security had been discussed during the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

