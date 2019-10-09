PM Imran leaves for Islamabad after successful two-day China visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Islamabad after concluding his two-day official visit to China, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Upon his departure, the Chinese armed forces presented to PM Imran a guard of honour.

He was seen off by the Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests in Beijing.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The exchange of views particularly covered the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership, according to a press release.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Khan was presented a guard of honour, accompanied by a 19-gun salute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and the Chairman BOI were also in attendance.

Extending felicitations on the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China to his counterpart, PM Khan underscored that the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China served the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and contributed to peace, development, and stability in the region.

