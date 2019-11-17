PM Imran directs legal team to present report on LHC’s verdict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed the legal team of government to prepare a report on the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict that allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad, ARY News reported.

Sources said the PM Imran has directed his team to submit a report in the next federal cabinet meeting after finalizing all legal aspects. The govt would devise next strategy on the LHC verdict in the cabinet meeting.

The moves comes after Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had submitted a written undertaking about the former prime minister’s travel, assuring his return. It stated: “I undertake to facilitate return of my brother on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to leave Pakistan for London on Tuesday, according to his personal physician Dr Adnan.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Dr Adnan said that the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel, which according to his estimation would take two more days.

