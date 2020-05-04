PM Imran hints at further easing lockdown restrictions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hinted at further easing lockdown restrictions across the country in order to provide more relief to people amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers here in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the government will take important decisions in coming days after considering taking the ground reality and economic situation.

“Government will further ease restrictions in order to provide relief to daily wagers and labourers who are most affected by coronavirus lockdown,” he said and added that incumbent govt has formulated all Standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

He urged the elected representatives to play an active role for implementing on the social distancing SOPs.

The Prime Minister said the government is striving to provide every possible relief to the masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus. “Despite a difficult situation, the government has given an economic package worth Rs1. 25 trillion”.

It must be noted that the lockdown is scheduled to be over after May 9 across the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus would decide about the future course of lockdown after analysis and observations to be presented by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Asad Umar explained the country has been witnessing a daily average of 22 deaths from the infection for the past few weeks and if it remains the same for a month, it will multiply to about 720 deaths a month.

Relatively, he added, over 4,000 people die in traffic accidents across the country every month yet the traffic is not banned.

