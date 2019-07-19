Web Analytics
PM Imran, Malala among world’s most admired people

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai have made it to the 2019 list of the world’s most admired figures.

PM Khan climbed three places this year to occupy the seventeenth spot, according to YouGov that compiled the list of public figures people admire around the globe.

The study is based on the views of people in 41 countries with more than 42,000 people interviewed to compile the list.

Malala, who like the premier remains profoundly popular, made it to the sixth spot on the list.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates remains the world’s most admired man, while former US first lady Michelle Obama topped the list of the world’s most admired women.

Michelle Obama replaced American actress Angelina Jolie as the world’s most admired woman.

Former US president Barack Obama came in second, and the third to fifth places were all occupied by Chinese figures: actor Jackie Chan in third, president Xi Jinping in fourth and businessman Jack Ma in fifth.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai fell the furthest this year, down five places to the sixteenth.

