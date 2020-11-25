PM Imran meets Ch Shujaat, inquires after health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health, ARY News reported.

The prime minister wished Chaudhry Shujaat the best of health and prayed for his early recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PM’s special assistant Shahbaz Gill, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, provincial lawmaker Moonis Elahi and others were also present on the occasion.

Read More: PM Imran Khan, Punjab CM hold one-on-one meeting in Lahore

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a one-on-one meeting in Lahore where he briefed the premier regarding the performance of the provincial cabinet.

Read: Chaudhry Shujaat’s health improving fast, says his doctor

The chief minister also apprised the premier regarding the political and administrative matters of the province in the meeting. PM Imran Khan was briefed on the progress of the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project.

During the PM’s ongoing visit, Imran Khan also briefed on the Walton Airport project, universal health insurance, mega projects and legislations in the Punjab Assembly.

Comments

comments