PM Imran, Turkish President discuss matters of mutual interest in Geneva

GENEVA: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the first Global Refugee Forum World in Geneva, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

During the meeting, the prime minister and Turkish president discussed matters related to mutual interests.

PM Imran Khan took Tayyip Erdogan into confidence over his decision to not attend the Malaysia-led Kuala Lumpur Summit, added sources.

The premier has also congratulated Turkish president over giving asylum to the highest number of refugees.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned his Malaysian counterpart, Mahathir Mohamad and apprised him about the recent development being undertaken by Pakistan by abstaining from participating in the Malaysia Summit.

Sources close to the foreign office revealed that both leaders talked over the phone yesterday, Monday.

Read More: Pakistan hosting Afghan refugees despite facing economic challenges: PM

Sources further disclosed that the Malaysian government has also issued an official statement on the matter, verifying the news.

