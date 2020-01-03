PM Imran to inaugurate model police station in Mianwali tomorrow

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit his native town Mianwali on a day-long trip on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that prime minister will inaugurate the model police station in Mianwali. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir will brief premier about special initiatives taken by the police regarding Model Police Stations.

PM Imran will also pay a visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) institute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad.

The premier was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and Planning Minister Asad Umar. He also planted a sapling on the occasion.

He was briefed about the industrial city which has been planned over an area of four thousand acres and was strategically located on Motorway M-4 near Sahianwala Interchange, Faisalabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan said industrialisation leading to increased exports is key to eradicate poverty from the country. This specialized economic zone is a major step towards the realisation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

He maintained CPEC is a golden chance for the country to develop, eulogizing the Chinese model of development. He said Chinese investors and entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various sectors of the country.

