PM Imran assures MQM-P delegation of removing all concerns

ISLAMABAD: After appeasing coalition partner BNP-Mengal, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) of removing all reservations, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P delegation reiterated his demands during the meeting held with the premier at the Parliament house.

MQM-P has demanded the government to release funds allocated for Karachi and Hyderabad and hand them over to the mayors of the respective cities.

The other demands include political freedom with the opening of all offices, timely completion of the development projects.

PM Imran assured the MQM-P delegation for the immediate release of the first instalment of the development project.

The prime minister has tasked party leader Jahangir Tareen for the immediate implementation on the agreement signed between MQM-P and government.

The attendees from the MQM-P delegation include Federal Minister for Information and Technology Dr Khaldi Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Osama Qadri and Kishwer Zehra.

Those who were present from government include Jahangir Tareen, Naeemul Haq, Pervez Khattak and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

