PM Imran announces to open Nathiagali Governor House for public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to open the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali for the public.

PM Khan in a tweet, shared the video of the Governor House Nathiagali saying, “These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to take money for the government.”

These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government. pic.twitter.com/MmsCAwxqnu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 25, 2019

The Governor House in Nathiagali was constructed in 1923 and spans an area of 76 kanals of land.

Read More: KP Governor’s House opens to public

KP Government has also opened Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House, Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.

Comments

comments