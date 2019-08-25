Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran announces to open Nathiagali Governor House for public

Nathiagali governor House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to open the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali for the public.

PM Khan in a tweet, shared the video of the Governor House Nathiagali saying, “These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to take money for the government.”

The Governor House in Nathiagali was constructed in 1923 and spans an area of 76 kanals of land.

Read More: KP Governor’s House opens to public

KP Government has also opened Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House, Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt claims tracing 5,000 accounts owned by Zardari

International

200,000 Rohingya rally to mark ‘Genocide Day’ in Bangladesh camps

Pakistan

Pakistan is committed to complete Kartarpur corridor: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Three-day anti-polio campaign to kick-off in KP tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close