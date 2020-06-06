PM Imran summons National Economic Council meeting on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the meeting will review macroeconomic indicators, approve development framework and will discuss forthcoming budget and other issues.

Members of the NEC, Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, chief ministers and other high officials will attend the meeting.

The sources said that the country has suffered Rs 2,500 billion loss because of COVID-19 during the current year and the volume of the economy shrunk from Rs440 trillion to 415 trillion.

Earlier on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his economic team to provide all possible incentives to the industry and create job opportunities for the youth in the forthcoming budget.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team to review budget proposals, PM Imran had also directed to expedite reform process in critical sectors so as to reduce burden on national exchequer and provide relief to the masses.

He had said that the most affected sectors be identified so as to provide them with maximum possible support in the forthcoming budget.

