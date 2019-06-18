PM Imran desires nation’s support during tough times: Dr Firdous  

ISLAMAB: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desired the nation’s support during the tough times, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that PM Imran was not using even the privileges of the premier and added that he paid PM House bills Worth Rs28 crore from his pocket.

Prime Minister Imran Khan cut PM House’s expenses; Dr Firdous said and added that the prime minister built the Banigala wall from pocket.

Talking about PM Imran’s austerity drive, Dr Firdous said that the prime minister along with the foreign minister would leave for US in September to attend the United Nations meeting but he would stay at the house of Pakistan’s ambassador instead of a seven star hotel.

Criticizing the PML-N leadership, Dr Firdous said that Shehbaz Sharif had spent Rs45bn on personal publicity and added that he had been using brothers’ plane for picnic tours.

She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leadership embezzled national wealth and alleged the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had taken ‘Raja Kumari’ Maryam to United Nations on the nation’s expenses. She alleged that PML-N leaders ship was involved in money laundering and fake accounts case.

She said that the current government in Punjab was paying the price of PML-N government’s wrong policies. She said that budget’s approval was interlinked with the country’s defence.

She said that criminals wanted to walk in the corridor of the parliament and urged the National Assembly speaker to differentiate between criminal and political prisoner.

