PM Imran reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review the evaluation progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Program, ARY News reported.

According to details, the meeting reviewed various legal and administrative aspects of the housing program.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority retired General Anwar Ali Hyder attended the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the ceremony, expressed his happiness over the initiation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and vowed to expand the project to other parts of the country.

“We have started this housing scheme along with the private sector as the government has not enough resources to built 5 million houses. However, the government has vacant land all over the country,” said PM Khan.

He announced that 10,000 houses will be given to needy people through lucky draw who cannot afford to purchase a home. The houses will be handed over to the people after 1.5 years of the lucky draw.

Approximately 40 percent of people are living in slums in Karachi. The government will construct houses on half of the government land for the citizens in the metropolis, whereas, the remaining land will be allotted to develop commercial centres.”

