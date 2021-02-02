ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of a tragic accident that took place at the G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway, formerly known as Kashmir Highway, in Islamabad killing four people, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the accident, the prime minister has sought a report of the horrific accident from concerned authorities.

At least four people were killed and two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Monday night.

A speeding car with the number plate Prado WX-077 hit other vehicles at G-11, Islamabad, leaving four dead and two severely wounded in the middle of Monday night and fled from the scene.

Superintendent Police (SP) Sarfraz Virk told media that the owner of Best Western Hotel, Waqas, was also present in the car along with his wife Kashmala Tariq and son Azlan Khan that hit the people on the highway.

The driver, Fayyaz, of the vehicle reportedly belonging to Best Western Hotel owner Waqas, was taken into custody by police officials.

According to Traffic Police, Prado WX-077 hit the other vehicles on the highway. An eyewitness said that the young man was driving the speeding vehicle which belongs to the owner of Best Western Hotel.

Sources said that the driver is being blamed to hit the cars before the police during the investigation into the incident.

A case was registered over the complaint of an injured citizen which nominated Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan Khan.

In his First Information Report (FIR), the wounded citizen stated that his four friends were killed after being hit by the white car WY-077. He added that the deceased youth had been arrived in Islamabad for examination of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

