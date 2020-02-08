ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed authorities to immediately resolve the officers’ promotion matter within 60 days, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the prime minister has directed the authorities to immediately resolve the pending promotion matters of employees working in federal ministries and divisions.

The circular released by the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PDU) reads that PM Imran Khan has directed authorities to submit a report after resolving all promotion matters.

Over 7000 cases of officers promotion are pending while 21-cadre officers are waiting for their promotion from 1991, said a report by PM Delivery Unit.

Likewise, 2290 officers are waiting for their promotion in Finance division and 1364 promotion cases are pending in commerce ministry. In Petroleum Ministry 809 and 615 promotion cases are pending in Power Division.

Similarly, 111 promotion applications pending in Interior Ministry while 344 in Ministry of Defence Production ministry. The promotion of 20,000 officers will also resolve the seniority matter, said PM Delivery Unit.

Fill 129,300 vacant posts

Earlier in January, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed to immediately fill the vacant posts in federal ministries and divisions. The data of 129,300 vacancies in the federal ministries and divisions was compiled by PM Delivery Unit.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was briefed by the concerned officials and later he issued directives for the 129,301 vacant positions lying in different government departments.

According to the report, there is no grade 16 to 22 grade officer appointed in 13,421 vacant posts, while 51,000 posts lacks employees of grade 1 to 7.

Read More: PM Imran inquires after Naeemul Haque’ health

Moro ever, 41,000 posts of grade 8 to 15 are also vacant and 96 posts of 21 to 22 grade also lying vacant.

The report further said as many as 4,000 jobs across the country would be filed through the Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC).

On the directives of PM Imran Khan, the vacant posts will be filled immediately.

Comments

comments