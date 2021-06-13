PM Imran urges world to act against online hate material

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to take effective steps against online hate speeches, hate inciting content and extremism, ARY News reported

In an interview with a Canadian news channel, PM Imran said that strict action should be taken against those website spreading hate material on the social media.

Condemning the killing of a Pakistan-origin family in Canada, the prime minister said “I think there should be a very strict action against this. When there are these hate websites which create hatred amongst human beings, there should be an international action against them.”

He maintained that he had raised the issue with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, describing him as a leader who understood the importance of fighting online hate and Islamophobia.

The prime minister said the recent pattern of domestic terror in Western countries demanded a heightened focus on online radicalization.

