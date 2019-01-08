PM Imran orders immediate measures to end load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran khan on Tuesday directed to take emergency measured to end the load shedding.

Chairing the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE), PM Imran ordered to devise a comprehensive plan to end gas and power load-shedding across the county. He said that they will utilize all the resources to provide uninterrupted gas and power supply to consumers.

He was briefed about the current situation of gas and electricity in the country. The officials told the prime minister about the reasons behind the load-shedding.

Officials from the ministries of petroleum and energy were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, on December 12, had summoned an inquiry report into prevailing gas crisis in the country within three days.

Taking notice of the gas crisis, that was disturbing routine life and commercial activities across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to review the situation here in the federal capital. Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan apprised the premier about the current situation.

After getting the briefing from the concerned officials, PM asked minister for petroleum to submit an inquiry report within 72 hours, and ordered to take immediate action against the officials involved in the negligence.

Comments

comments