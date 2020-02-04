PM Imran reaffirms resolve to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s resolve to develop Pakistan as a true Islamic welfare state, saying that the state of Madina was role model for World, ARY News reported.

Addressing scholars at the Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) in Kuala Lumpur, PM Imran Khan said that his vision for Pakistan is the same as the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

“Quaid-e-Azam was the great leader of the subcontinent, I am following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in making Pakistan a great country,” said PM Khan.

PM Imran said that he laid the foundation of Islamic welfare state despite knowing the fact that the country was going through the worst economic situation. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced Sehat scheme and distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among 6 million families.

“PTI government made 200 shelter homes for people and provided food to poor people under Ehsaas Langar Scheme and awarded scholarships to students under Kamyab Jawan Program,” added PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan while addressing a joint news conference along with the Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Mahathir Mohamad for extending his support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute and speaking against the injustices being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan said unfortunately a very radical and extremist government has taken over India which has put the Kashmiri people in an open prison.

The premier said he decided against to attend Malaysian summit as one of Pakistan’s close ally thought that the summit will create division in the Muslim Ummah. “I feel sorry for not becoming part of the conference.”

Pakistan, Malaysia sign Extradition Treaty

Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday inked an Extradition Treaty, signed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysia’s law minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed witnessed the ceremony at the PM Office in Putrajaya when Qureshi and Malaysia’s Law Minister Liew Vui Keong inked the Treaty.

Malaysian premier Mahathir at a joint press conference alongside with PM Khan said the Treaty has “reinforced positive momentum in bilateral relations by enhancing security and transnational crime cooperation.”

PM Khan is currently on two-day official visit to Malaysia. He along with a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others reached Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

This is PM Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018

