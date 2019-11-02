ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the current political scenario in the country, opposition’s Azadi March, Fazalur Rehman’s ultimatum and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Imran will take the parliamentary party into confidence over the prevailing political situation and the government’s measures to tackle the opposition’s march, the sources added.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office at 3 p.m. tomorrow. Legislators of the allied parties were also invited to attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, head of Rahbar Committee, Akram Durrani had said that recommendations including resignations by opposition lawmakers and countrywide shutter-down strike were currently under consideration.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other leaders of the Rehbar committee, the JUI-F leader had said that various options are under consideration including resignations from assemblies.

“Option to march towards D-Chowk is not under consideration, but other decisions are under deliberation,” Akram Durrani had said.

