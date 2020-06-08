PM Imran to chair party spokespersons meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his party spokespersons today (Monday) to discuss important national issues, ARY News reported.

The PTI party spokespersons meeting will be held at PM House at 5:00pm.

The meeting will discuss the decisions taken yesterday regarding the sugar crisis. The prime minister will consult with party members regarding the recommendations for the budget of the fiscal years of 2020-21.

Sources said the PM Khan will give important guidelines to spokespersons on the current political situation of the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the next budget of the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments.

The meeting was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, KP CM Mahmood Khan, provincial finance ministers and other high-level officials.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave a briefing to the premier regarding the recommendations for the budget of the fiscal years of 2020-21. The KP chief minister briefing PM Khan over the provincial government’s expenditures and revenue.

“The world is facing uncertainty related to the economy due to coronavirus pandemic and the new budget is being present amid the unusual situation. I prefer to ensure the cuts in non-development expenditure in order to increase the allocations for development spendings.”

The premier urged increasing employment in those areas facing disasters of the pandemic besides giving relaxation to the private sector to complete their projects. PM Imran Khan also directed the provincial governments to further reduce unnecessary expenditure and promotion of development projects to upgrade the health sector

