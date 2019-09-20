PM Imran pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (P.B.U.H)

MADINA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Hujra-e-Raza-e-Rasool was specially opened for the Prime Minister on this occasion, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Upon arrival in Madina from Jeddah, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received at Madina Airport by Deputy Governor of Madina Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Saudi officials, Pakistan’s Deputy Counsel General Shaiq Bhutto and other Consulate officers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi performed Umrah.

The Holy Kaa’ba’s doors were specially opened for the prime minister and his delegation. During the Umrah, Prime Minister Khan prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

The prime minister accompanied by a delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday on a two-day visit to the kingdom where he held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah.

