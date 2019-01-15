PM Imran pays surprise visit to Benazir Hospital in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday night.

Minister for Health Aamer Kiani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed joined PM Khan for the visit.

Aamer Kiani briefed the PM about the facilities and arrangements. PM Imran inspected different parts of the hospital including children’s unit.

The prime minister appreciated the administration for health facilities being provided to the patients.

PM Imran inquired about health of patients and talked to those who were looking after them. He reviewed treatment facilities, cleanliness and provision of medicines.

He directed the authorities to provide more facilities to the patients, specially those who are admitted to the intensive care unit ward, and upgrade it to make it state-of-the-art medical facility.

Last year in September, Imran Khan termed healthcare as the most important priority of the government.

Chairing a briefing on Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the prime minister said focus of the present government was to transform lives of ordinary people.

“Our priority is poor and neglected segments of society who are burdened under loans in case of any illness,” he said.

He directed that all issues should be brought before the task force on health for smooth implementation of the decisions at the operational level.

وزیراعظم پاکستان کا راولپنڈی کے بے نظیر بھٹو شہید ہسپتال کا اچانک دورہ وفاقی وزیر صحت عامر کیانی، معاون خصوصی افتخار درانی اور سینٹر فیصل جاوید بھی ہمراہ @ImranKhanPTI @DuraniIftikhar @Aamer_KianiPTI @FaisalJavedKhan pic.twitter.com/R75EEDtyYc — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 15, 2019

ہسپتال میں فراہم کی جانے والی سہولیات پر وفاقی وزیر عامر کیانی کی جانب سے تفصیلی بریفنگ بے نظیر ہسپتال میں صحت کی سہولیات کا جائزہ @ImranKhanPTI @Aamer_KianiPTI pic.twitter.com/UfumhKkKMw — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 15, 2019

ہسپتال میں عوام کو میسر علاج معالجے کے معیار کا بھی جائزہ ہسپتال میں صفائی اور ادویات کی دستیابی کی صورتحال کا بھی جائزہ وزیر اعظم زچہ بچہ وارڈ سمیت ہسپتال کے مختلف شعبہ جات میں بھی گئے @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/EZXVyn1oV2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 15, 2019

