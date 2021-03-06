PM Imran will never bow to pressure tactics: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that those who want to pressurize Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting NRO will never succeed, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside the Parliament House in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that the masses will continue listening good news in days to come.

He maintained that the prime minister wanted to make the country prosperous by ensuring rule of law. The minister said that the government is committed to take the country forward towards development.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has again proved that he is a truthful, honest, and brave leader, who does not compromise on principles.

تمام پارلیمنٹیرینز خاص طور پر اتحادی جماعتوں کے اراکین کا تہہ دل سے شکریہ ادا کرتے ہیں۔ پاکستان کی ترقی، خوشحالی اور عوام کے مسائل کے حل کے لیے حتمی اہداف کے حصول تک چین سے نہیں بیٹھیں گے۔قوم کی توقعات پر پورا اتریں گے انشاءاللہ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 6, 2021

Shibli Faraz thanked all the parliamentarians, particularly members of the coalition parties, for reposing confidence in the prime minister.

Read More: PM Imran Khan successfully obtains vote of confidence

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

PM Khan had voluntarily announced to take a vote of confidence after Hafeez Sheikh lost his Senate election. Announcing the results, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had said 178 members of the house bestowed their trust over PM Imran Khan.

Comments

comments