PM directs to bring down prices of food items ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the common man during the month of Ramazan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to bring down the prices of essential items ahead of the holy month, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting on prices of essential items in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan directed to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential items at affordable rates in the markets during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential items at the Utility Stores and continuously apprising him on monitoring of prices.

Briefing the meeting, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that Sensitive Price Indicators of the last seven weeks show that the decline in prices of onion, tomato, chicken, and meat has begun.

Earlier on December 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a special session to address price inflation of the essential food items wherein he was briefed by senior government officials over the recent slash in various food items.

The PM had directed the huddle to take stern actions against those found to be stockpiling and hoarding the commodities for illegitimate profits and also those that contaminated the edibles playing with people’s healths.

