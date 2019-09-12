PM Imran to address public gathering at Muzaffarabad today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit Muzaffarabad today (Friday) where he will address a massive public gathering in order to show solidarity with Kashmiris and protest against Indian brutalities in the occupied valley, ARY News reported.

PM Khan, in his Twitter message, made the announcement to take another step for highlight the Kashmir issue and miseries of the Kashmiri people being faced by them due to continuous siege of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier said that the public gathering will be organised to send a message to the world regarding the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian occupation forces besides showing Pakistan’s firm support to Kashmiris.

He said, “I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.”

Moreover, Pakistani celebrities will also be joining the Kashmir solidarity rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Stars including Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to show their support and urged their fans to participate in the public gathering.

It may be noted that there is no internet service, and mobile phone connections are also snapped in the Kashmir valley. The valley has no connection with the rest of the world due to continued blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th of last month.

