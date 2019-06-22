PM Imran, Qatar Emir discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to details, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector including the LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas.

Pakistan and Qatar agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar, expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence production.

Delegation level talks were held between Pakistani and Qatari delegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistani delegation while Qatari side was headed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Pakistan and Qatar signed three MOUs for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker signed the MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed an agreement for the establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

The third MoU related to cooperation in the field of exchange of intelligence over finance, anti-money laundering and to check terror financing was also signed between the dignitaries of the Muslim countries.

Earlier, at the Prime Minister House, a smartly turned out contingent representing army, navy and air force presented Guard of Honor to the distinguished guest.

Pakistan ace fighting jet, the J-17 Thunder accompanied the Emir’s plane before it’s landing to pay their respects to the high ranking dignitary.

