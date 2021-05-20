PM Imran orders speedy completion of Ravi City projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on timely completion of Ravi City and Central Business District projects.

Chairing a review meeting on Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central Business District in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the projects will also reduce the increasing population pressure in the city enabling the metropolitan administration to provide residential facilities on modern standard to the general public.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the progress on the Sapphire-Bay, the first phase of the upcoming Ravi City project. It was informed that the government will receive estimated 25 billion rupees revenue from this 2,000-acre land project.

It was informed that project will generate a total of 150 billion rupees in economic activities and two more Ravi City sub-projects including Zones 4, 5, 7 and LB Island will soon be available for investment and the government from these projects will receive expectedly 130 billion rupees.

The prime minister was informed that from the RAVI City project on 15000 acres land will result in a economic activity of 1000 billion rupees by December this year which will provide abundant employment opportunities in the country.

Earlier, PM Khan had said that the Ravi Riverfront Project, Naya Pakistan Housing Project, and the Central Business District would lead to the construction of five million houses. The Centre wants to build Bundal Island as well but the Sindh government is opposing the project, he added.

