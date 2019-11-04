Govt mobilized all resources to mitigate sufferings of quake victims in AJK: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was taking concrete measures to mitigate the sufferings of earthquake affectees in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust, PM Imran said that the federal government had mobilized all the resources to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of the trust for the quake victims saying its rehabilitation efforts were worth emulating, Radio Pakistan reported.

The delegation apprised the PM Imran about the relief and rehabilitation work being undertaken by the organization for the residents of Azad Kashmir in the aftermath of quake in September.

The trust members informed the Prime Minister that they are facilitating the people affected by the earthquake particularly those families whose houses were completely destroyed in rebuilding through the organization’s resources.

The trust has planned to build around 100 houses at their original site in the future.

Read More: Pakistan Navy distributes relief goods among quake affectees in AJK

Earlier on October 8, with an aim to facilitate in rehabilitation of affectees of earthquake-hit areas of AJK, tents and rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy.

Moreover, in order to extend all-out support to the underprivileged classes, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Aga Khan Hospital had established Free Medical Camp at Jati, Thatta District.

Comments

comments