PM Imran directs to restore tourist spots across country

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to boost tourism, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the concerned authorities to restore historical and tourist spots in their original condition across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism, PM Imran said that the country was gifted with huge tourism potential. Promotion of the tourism sector will not only strengthen the country’s economy but also help in the eradication of poverty, he added.

The prime minister also directed for construction of chairlifts and walking tracks to access all the tourist spots instead of the usage of vehicles, so that the natural beauty of the places could be preserved.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and chief secretaries of all provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir attended the meeting through video link.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his commitment to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a tourism hub.

Talking to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad, PM Imran had lauded the steps taken by the provincial government to boost tourism. He had felicitated the chief minister over launching Sehat Sahulat Programme for entire KP residents.

