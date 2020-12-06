Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan reveals his favorite place on earth

PM Imran Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday Gilgit-Baltistan is “one of my favorite places on earth”.

The prime minister took to Twitter and shared photos from the northern region.

“Everywhere, there are hundreds of colours spread in Gilgit-Baltistan before the onset of winter,” PM Imran Khan wrote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently visited Gilgit Baltistan and inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in the GB region aimed to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area.

PM Khan inaugurates two new national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed its government in Gilgit Baltistan as it succeeded in getting simple majority in GB elections 2020.

