PM Imran reviews progress on civil service reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reviewed progress thus far made on the civil service reforms.

He issued directives for speeding up the process of introduction of these reforms.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor on Establishment Mohammad Shezad Arbab, and secretaries of the establishment, finance, cabinet divisions, and other senior officials were in attendance in the meeting.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the progress made on the reforms and future planning.

The reforms include protection during appointment tenure, the formation of a comprehensive system for appointment of secretaries in different ministries, appointment system for the heads of 65 important independent departments and bodies, and appointment of technical advisors for the assistance of ministers, etc.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the advisor and observed that the civil service should consist of talented and determined manpower, possessing urge for serving the public so that the political vision could be translated into reality.

The prime minister was apprised that for the first time a complete and transparent mechanism had been made for the appointment of heads of 65 important independent institutions/bodies.

Under this mechanism, 30 appointments had been made so far.

This mechanism not only ensured transparency in the system but also ensured that the appointment of relevant people from the concerned official departments/institutions possessing the required expertise could be made on these posts.

