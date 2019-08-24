PM Imran reviews progress on establishment of university at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the progress on the establishment of a state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies here at the Prime Minister’s House, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the matters regarding the establishment of national centres of research, innovation and entrepreneurship in artificial intelligence and allied technologies, and major national human resources development programme.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chairman Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretary science and technology, and senior officials, a PM Office statement said.

The minister for science and technology briefed the prime minister about various initiatives being taken by his ministry to promote scientific and technical education, besides encouraging research and development activities.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, while briefing the prime minister about the progress made by the Task Force on Science and Technology, said they had prepared a comprehensive Knowledge-Economy Policy document.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology in promoting scientific and technical education, and research.

After coming into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to modify the Prime Minister House into a state-of-the-art educational institute.

