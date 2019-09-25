PM Imran second most searched personality among UNGA leaders

NEW YORK: Google trends has released the list of most searched United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) leaders and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has a spot in it.

According to Google Trends, the Pakistani Prime Minister ranked second most searched UNGA leader on Google, beating his Indian counterpart by three places, who was on fifth place.

US President Donald Trump ranked above Imran Khan.

British Prime Boris Johnson ranked third, while Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was on fourth place.

The US president also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recently held meeting and called him a great leader”, a “good man” and a “good athlete”.

Trump noted that “many countries wanted to meet with me and we were unable to meet with them”. Turning to PM Imran, he added: “I will tell you this: You have a great leader. He’s a good man, a nice man. Happens to be a great athlete.”

