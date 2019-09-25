Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran second most searched personality among UNGA leaders

Imran Khan Google trends

NEW YORK: Google trends has released the list of most searched United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) leaders and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has a spot in it.

According to Google Trends, the Pakistani Prime Minister ranked second most searched UNGA leader on Google, beating his Indian counterpart by three places, who was on fifth place.

US President Donald Trump ranked above Imran Khan.

Read More: ‘PM Imran among most popular world leaders’

British Prime Boris Johnson ranked third, while Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was on fourth place.

The US president also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recently held meeting and called him a great leader”, a “good man” and a “good athlete”.

Trump noted that “many countries wanted to meet with me and we were unable to meet with them”. Turning to PM Imran, he added: “I will tell you this: You have a great leader. He’s a good man, a nice man. Happens to be a great athlete.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA reduces ticket prices for expats wanting to visit earthquake affectees

Pakistan

Fearful of bloodbath at the hands of India in occupied Kashmir: PM Khan

Pakistan

Naval Chief lauds role of women in Pak Navy on World Maritime Day

Pakistan

UN fails to implement its resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine issues: Sirajul Haq


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close