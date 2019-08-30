PM Imran ‘so proud of’ people who came out for Kashmir Hour

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the country observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ on his call, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Twitter statement said he is “so proud of our people in the way they came out today in solidarity with Kashmiris.”

“I am so proud of our people in the way they came out today in solidarity with the Kashmiris – letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi govt’s annexation & ethnic cleansing agenda in IOJK,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said the Pakistani nation has also let the world know about “the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu Supremacist ideology & the danger it poses not only to the region but the world.”

The Pakistani nation has also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP’s Hindu Supremacist ideology & the danger it poses not only to the region but the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 30, 2019

Comments

comments