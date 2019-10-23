PM Imran directs to expand sphere of Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to expand the sphere of Ehsaas Programme, ARY News reported.

Talking to Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, PM Imran asked her to ensure transparency in the social welfare programme at all costs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state was responsible for the protection and welfare of the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about various project under Ehsaas Programme.

Read More: PM Imran announces to launch Ehsaas Langar Scheme in Tharparkar

Earlier on October 13, after inaugurating the Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to expand the scheme to other backward areas of the country.

As per details, initially, three Langar Khanay (Kitchens) would be established in the Tharparkar district, which will provide food to 600 people on a daily basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Tharparkar and inaugurate Ehsaas Langar Scheme, sources had said and added that PM Khan will distribute food among the poor and will eat with them.

