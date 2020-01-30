PM Imran summons CM Mahmood tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for a meeting on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the chief minister`s spokesman, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, it is early to say something about the agenda of the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources in the CM Secretariat said that Mahmood Khan will brief the prime minister about ongoing development projects in the province.

The sources said that the chief minister has cancelled all his official engagements scheduled for tomorrow owing to the meeting with the prime minister.

Earlier on January 29, two sacked ministers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai, had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

Talking to the members provincial assembly, PM Imran had said that it was not an easy decision for him to remove them from the ministries, adding that he cannot compromise on discipline.

The prime minister had said, ” I never give importance to personalities and always made difficult decisions.” ” You are my reliable fellows in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he had said and hoped that they will continue working hard for the party in the province.

