PM Imran summons IGP Sindh to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following the address of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam at the Capital Police Office (CPO), Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the police officer to Islamabad forthwith, ARY News reported.

Sources said that IGP Kaleem Imam left for the federal capital after receiving the orders by the Prime Minister’s Office. Political circles are terming the meeting ‘very important’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IGP, during his address at the CPO, had claimed,” My transfer is not that much easy.”

He had alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to remove him from the province and added, “We all work under the law of the land.”

Referring to the ceremony, he said that an inaugural gathering was named as a farewell ceremony for him. “Seems like Sindh government wants to save money of my farewell party.”

Read More: Sindh cabinet expressed no-confidence over IGP: Saeed Ghani

Earlier in the day, reacting on Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam’s rebuttal of his transfer, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had questioned, do the provincial government had to contact the United Nations (UN) to change IGP?

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Saeed Ghani had said the provincial cabinet had shown non-confidence over IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam. He had said Kaleem Imam was saying that he is not going anywhere and transferring him is not easy.

