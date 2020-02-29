PM Imran summons report into Rohri train accident

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grief over the deadly collision between train and passenger bus near Rohri, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered an inquiry and has summoned detailed report of the accident, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Imran expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Rohri train accident and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

He also directed authorities to provide best medical treatment to injured.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered today against the passenger bus driver. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the provincial health department to ensure the provision of best medical to the injured of the accident. Emergency has been imposed in hospitals of Khairpur district.

At least 19 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries as Pakistan Express train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station on Friday night.

The wounded persons include Khurram Mumtaz (25-year-old), Faisal s/o Jawaid (35), Habibullah (48), Abu Fazl s/o Muhammad Hassan, Khurram s/o Shehzad (35), Salahuddin s/o Salimuddin (48), Abida d/o Mumtaz (13), Muhammad Salim s/o Muhammad Ilyas (30), Aamir Shehzad s/o Muhammad Qadeer (35), Tahir s/o Raza Muhammad (25), Nasir s/o Ghulam Rasool (35), Abdul Qayyum s/o Naik Muhammad (35) and Qamaruddin s/o Naik Muhammad (38).

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said the incident was apparently happened due to negligence of the bus driver

